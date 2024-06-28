Federal agency plans to prohibit bear baiting in national preserves in Alaska

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The National Park Service says it intends to ban hunters from baiting bears in national preserves in Alaska. Set to take effect later this summer, the new rule would bar sport hunters from using bait, such as bacon grease, pastries, syrup or dog food, to attract bears. The agency says baiting encourages bears to become conditioned to human-provided food and can lead to run-ins between people and bears. The issue has been on ongoing subject of intense debate and litigation.

