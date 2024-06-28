GOP lawmakers in Wisconsin appeal ruling allowing disabled people to obtain ballots electronically

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators in battleground state Wisconsin are appealing a ruling allowing disabled people to download absentee ballots at home. Disability Rights Wisconsin the League of Women Voters and four disabled voters sued in April demanding disabled people be allowed to download absentee ballots at home and return them to local clerks via email this fall. A Dane County judge issued a temporary injunction Tuesday that allows disabled people to download ballots in the November presidential election but still requires them to return the ballots in-person or by mail. GOP lawmakers filed notice of appeal Friday, indicating they plan to argue the plaintiffs are unlikely to win the lawsuit harmed and the injunction disrupts the status quo just months before the election.

