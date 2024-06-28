JBLM servicemen say the Army didn’t protect them from a doctor charged with abusive sexual contact

Fifteen current or retired Joint Base Lewis-McChord servicemen who say the Army failed to protect them from a military doctor who has been charged with sexual abuse are each seeking $5 million in damages for the emotional distress they say they have suffered. Maj. Michael Stockin is an anesthesiologist and pain management specialist at the base’s Madigan Army Medical Center. He faces 52 charges involving claims of abusive sexual contact with 41 victims. He was arraigned in February and is scheduled to face court-martial hearings in January 2025. The complaints say the Army was negligent in hiring and supervising Stockin. The servicemen say they suffered trauma as a result.

