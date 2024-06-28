Nebraska regent suggests adding putting fans’ ashes under the field. Her idea was dead on arrival
AP College Football Writer
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A University of Nebraska regent has proposed a way for football-crazy Cornhusker fans to carry their fandom into the afterlife. Regent Barbara Weitz of Omaha suggested that when the stadium undergoes its next renovation, part of the plan could include building a columbarium under the field where departed fans would have their ashes inurned. Weitz says she made her pitch light-heartedly but noted the school faces a $58 budget million shortfall. Her proposal might be dead on arrival: Her fellow regents laughed at the idea.