New Hampshire teacher who helped student with abortion gets license restored after filing lawsuit

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Department of Education has restored a teacher’s credentials days after she sued, alleging officials had mispresented her involvement in a student’s abortion. The teacher didn’t contest her firing from a private school last fall but sued the education department and top officials over the revocation of her teaching license earlier this month. Her lawyer now says her license has been restored while the administrative and legal process plays out. Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut mentioned the student’s abortion in an opinion piece in April, suggesting the teacher circumvented the state’s parental notification law. But the teacher says that law didn’t apply because the student was 18.

