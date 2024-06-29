Skip to Content
News

City of Socorro to hold its annual Independence Day Extravaganza

By
Updated
today at 7:42 AM
Published 7:35 AM

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- The city of Socorro will hold its annual Independence Day Extravaganza on Saturday, June 29.

This event will include food, jumping balloons, water slides, vendors, and giveaways. There will also be live music from multi-platinum-selling band LANCO at 7:30 p.m.

The Independence Day Extravaganza is free to the public and will include a fireworks show.

Alcohol will be available for purchase for people aged 21 and older.

The event will take place at Cougar Park,10664 Socorro Rd., from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tony Gutierrez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content