City of Socorro to hold its annual Independence Day Extravaganza

SOCORRO, Texas (KVIA) -- The city of Socorro will hold its annual Independence Day Extravaganza on Saturday, June 29.

This event will include food, jumping balloons, water slides, vendors, and giveaways. There will also be live music from multi-platinum-selling band LANCO at 7:30 p.m.

The Independence Day Extravaganza is free to the public and will include a fireworks show.

Alcohol will be available for purchase for people aged 21 and older.

The event will take place at Cougar Park,10664 Socorro Rd., from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.