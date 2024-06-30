Two people are dead, including an accused shooter, after shots are fired at a Virginia gym

Two people are dead after a shooting at a Virginia gym. Alexandria police say they responded to reports of shots fired at a OneLife Fitness gym at about 4 p.m. on Saturday. The alleged shooter and a male victim were hospitalized but both were pronounced dead by the end of the night. OneLife Fitness confirmed neither man was an employee of the gym. Alexandria police have not publicly said what led to the shooting. It is under investigation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.