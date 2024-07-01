3 civilians killed in a bomb explosion in Pakistan and 2 security personnel die in a rocket attack

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a roadside bomb explosion in Pakistan’s volatile Baluchistan province has killed a woman and two children. Police blamed “terrorists” for Monday’s attack. No one claimed responsibility but Baluch separatists often target security forces in the southwestern province, which has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad. Meanwhile, police said that two security personnel were killed in an overnight rocket attack on their post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. No group claimed responsibility but such previous attacks have been blamed on the Pakistani Taliban, who are a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

