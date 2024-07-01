3 killed and 2 injured in shooting near University of Cincinnati campus, police say

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police say five people have been shot, including three fatally, near the University of Cincinnati campus. Police say two people were taken into custody early Monday, including one of the wounded. Cincinnati police Capt. Mark Burns says multiple firearms were recovered at the scene. Earlier, the university’s public safety department had posted on the social platform X that police were responding to an emergency shortly before 3 a.m. It was eventually followed by an “all clear” message.

