Arkansas groups not asking US Supreme Court to review ruling limiting scope of Voting Rights Act

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Progressive groups in Arkansas have decided to not ask the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a lower court’s ruling that civil rights groups say erodes the Voting Rights Act. The Arkansas Public Policy Panel and the Arkansas State Conference NAACP did not ask the Supreme Court by a Friday deadline to review the decision from the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The appeals court ruled that private groups can’t sue under a key section of the federal Voting Rights Act. The groups had challenged Arkansas’ new state House districts under the law.

