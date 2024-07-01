Colombia captures one of the founders of the Tren de Aragua gang, wanted in Venezuela and Chile

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombian police have arrested one of the founders of Tren de Aragua, a transnational gang that was founded in a Venezuelan prison and is now involved in multiple criminal enterprises throughout Latin America. Larry Álvarez was arrested near the town of Circasia in central Colombia, according to a statement released Monday by Colombia’s national police. A video shared by the police shows a shirtless Álvarez being handcuffed by agents outside a small home. Police said the gang leader had tried to avoid arrest as agents approached. Colombian police said that Álvarez is currently in custody and that officials will now decide if he will be extradited to Venezuela or Chile.

