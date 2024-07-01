Skip to Content
Kids spend a lot of time outside in the summer. Here’s how to deal with their common injuries

Summer means playgrounds, pools, bikes and being outside for kids. Pediatricians say it can also mean more potential for injuries like dehydration, sunburns and scrapes. They suggest keeping your child hydrated and avoiding prolonged sun exposure to keep heat illness at bay. Don’t leave kids unmonitored around pools or other bodies of water. Most scrapes from playing outside can be taken care of at home. But if the injury shows signs of infection or there’s swelling, take your child to the doctor.

