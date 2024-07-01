Skip to Content
Orange creamsicle or minty watermelon? Homemade popsicles are healthier than in the freezer aisle

Do you want orange creamsicle or minty watermelon? Homemade popsicles are not only easy to make, they’re healthier than anything you’ll find in the freezer aisle. Food science expert Jessica Gavin has been making them for years with her two kids. She cautions that even healthy-looking popsicle brands come loaded with artificial colors and high-fructose corn syrup. Her recipes for peach-strawberry yogurt and blackberry lemon pops have only five ingredients and use a little honey for sweetener. Dietician and nutritionist Kacie Barnes suggests blending 100 percent juice with protein powder for a filling treat. Your kids won’t know they’re healthy.

