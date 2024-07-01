Sheriff suspends bid for US House seat once held by ex-Speaker McCarthy
AP Political Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Central California sheriff has suspended his campaign for a U.S. House seat once held by former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The move by Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux clears the way for a fellow Republican — Rep. Vince Fong — who who captured a May special election to fill out the remainder of McCarthy’s term. Fong — a former state legislator who was backed by McCarthy and ex-President Donald Trump — defeated Boudreaux in the special election. The two were set to face off again in November. With Fong installed as the incumbent, Boudreaux faced long odds of reversing the outcome in the fall.