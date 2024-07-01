Under the Boardwalk officials vow to address homelessness in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City is making an effort to address its homeless population, offering help even while vowing to crack down on people sleeping outdoors on public property. In the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling enabling municipalities to ban homeless encampments, Atlantic City plans to enact an ordinance banning sleeping on public property. It could take effect in September. City outreach teams offer social services, drug or alcohol rehab, and a temporary place to stay. But many refuse the offers. Officials say that out of 200 homeless people they encountered since September, only five accepted an offer of transportation back to where they came from.

