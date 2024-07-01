US military heightens the security alert at European bases due to a combination of threats

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S, military has raised the security protection measures it is taking at its bases throughout Europe, asking service members to be more vigilant and keep a lower profile due to a combination of threats it’s seeing across the region. U.S. European Command said in a statement that a “variety of factors play into the safety of U.S. military community abroad.” Two U.S. officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide additional details said increasing the threat level to “Charlie” is the result of a combination of events occurring across Europe. Those include elections in France and the U.K., the Olympics, and wars in Ukraine and Gaza. But they say no one specific threat has been identified.

