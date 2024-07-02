Brazil data regulator bans Meta from mining data to train AI models

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s national data protection authority determined on Tuesday that Meta cannot use data originating in the country to train its artificial intelligence. Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta Platforms recently updated its privacy policy to enable the company to start feeding people’s public posts into training AI systems. The agency’s decision stems from “the imminent risk of serious and irreparable or difficult-to-repair damage to the fundamental rights of the affected data subjects,” it said in the nation’s official gazette. It established a daily fine of 50,000 reais ($8,820) for non-compliance.

