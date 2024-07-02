Environmental groups decry attempt to delay shipping rules intended to save whales

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Georgia congressman has proposed a yearslong delay in changes to federal rules meant to protect vanishing whales. The delay proposed by Republican Rep. Buddy Carter concerns new vessel speed rules issued by the National Marine Fisheries Service that are being finalized by the federal government. The proposed rules would expand protective slow zones off the East Coast and require more ships to slow down. The rules are meant to protect the North Atlantic right whale. It numbers less than 360. Several conservation groups said Tuesday the proposal is shortsighted and will jeopardize the whales.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.