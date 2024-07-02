FBI investigates vandalism at two Jewish cemeteries in Cincinnati

CINCINANTI (AP) — The FBI and police are investigating the damaging of nearly 180 gravestones at two Jewish cemeteries in Cincinnati. The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati says the tombstones likely were knocked over between June 25 and Monday. It says some of the gravestones date back to the late 1800s. The damage was found in two Jewish sections of the Covedale Cemetery complex on Monday. The federation says some of the tombstones cracked in half. Most were pushed face-down. The organization asks anyone with information to come forward and help with the investigation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.