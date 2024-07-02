Google falling short of important climate target, cites electricity needs of AI

Google, which has an ambitious plan to address climate change with cleaner operations, came nowhere close to its goals last year, according to the company’s annual Environmental Report Tuesday. Instead of going down, its emissions grew 13% in 2023. The tech giant’s total energy consumption has more than doubled just since 2019. Google attributes the climb to artificial intelligence and the demand it puts on data centers.

