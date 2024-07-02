Oklahoma St RB Ollie Gordon II, who won Doak Walker Award last season, arrested for suspicion of DUI

Police say Oklahoma State running back and Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon II has been arrested for suspicion of DUI. A state trooper in Cleveland County, Oklahoma, reported seeing Gordon swerving in a vehicle on Sunday morning. According to a probable cause affidavit, the vehicle was clocked at 82 mph in a 65 mph zone. The trooper pulled the vehicle over, smelled alcohol and found half-full bottles of alcohol inside. Gordon was arrested and registered breath alcohol content levels of 0.11 and 0.10 at the Cleveland County jail. He later posted bond and was released. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Gordon had an attorney.

