Prosecutors ask France’s highest court to rule on validity of arrest warrant for Syria’s president

NICE, France (AP) — French prosecutors have asked the country’s highest court to rule on the validity of the international arrest warrant for Syrian President Bashar Assad over complicity in war crimes during Syria’s civil war. A statement from the prosecutors on Tuesday says that Assad has absolute immunity as a serving head of state. Judges at an appeals court last week ruled against their argument and said the warrant issued by France in November for Assad is valid and remains in place. Lawyers for the Syrian victims have criticized the prosecutors’ appeal, saying it’s “unjustified.” The Court of Cassation, which is France’s highest court, will issue the final ruling on the issue.

