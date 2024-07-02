Union sues Philadelphia over requirement that city workers return to the office full time

A union that represents thousands of Philadelphia city employees has asked a judge to block Mayor Cherelle Parker’s requirement that they return to their offices full time as of July 15. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday by District Council 47 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees. It claims the mandate violates its contract and will harm city workers. Parker announced the mandate in May, saying she wanted to create a more visible and accessible government. The decision ends a virtual work policy that was put in place in 2021 and essentially returns employees to pre-pandemic scheduling.

