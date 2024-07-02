Woman dies from being pushed into San Francisco-area commuter train

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities with Bay Area Rapid Transit say a homeless man pushed a 74-year-old woman into an arriving train at a downtown San Francisco station. The woman hit her head on the BART train and died later at a hospital. Police arrested a 49-year-old man they described as transient shortly after the woman was pushed around 11 p.m. Monday. Police have not provided a motive. Homicides are rare on BART, which travels throughout much of the San Francisco Bay Area. Two passengers were pushed to their deaths on the New York City subway this year and in 2022.

