2 horses ran onto a Los Angeles freeway and were struck, killed by passing vehicles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two horses were struck and killed by passing vehicles after they ran onto a Los Angeles freeway. That is according to the California Highway Patrol. The fatal collisions occurred late Tuesday. Other drivers saved a third horse and helped the animal over to the freeway’s shoulder to avoid getting hit. California Highway Patrol Officer Josh Greengard told the Southern California News Group that the horses all had “equestrian-style property” and likely came from a nearby ranch. One of the vehicle’s occupants suffered minor injuries in the crash.

