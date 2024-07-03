2 injured, 1 missing after ‘pyrotechnics’ incident at south Arkansas weapons facility

CAMDEN, Ark. (AP) — At least two people have been injured and another is missing after a pyrotechnics incident at a defense weapons facility in south Arkansas. A spokesperson for General Dynamics said it happened Wednesday morning at its Ordnance and Tactical Systems facility in Camden. The spokesperson did not provide information on the extent of the injuries. The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management said Wednesday it was monitoring the situation and stood ready to assist, but did not provide any additional details. The facility is located about 90 miles south of Little Rock.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.