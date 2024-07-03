Confused by all the TikTok trends? This glossary might help
AP Business Writer
Anyone who shops or uses the internet probably has encountered a TikTok trend, whether they know it or not. Since the social media platform made its U.S. debut almost six years ago, short videos posted there have created a rapidly changing menu of fads. Even while inspiring sales of countless products and shaping news coverage, many style, beauty and food trends have names that can confuse those who are not chronically online. If that’s you, here’s a glossary that could help.