Georgia election workers who won $148M judgment against Giuliani want his bankruptcy case thrown out

Rudy Giuliani’s bankruptcy has come under fire from creditors including two former Georgia election workers who won a $148 million defamation judgment against him. The creditors say they’ll likely ask next week that the case be dismissed and accuse Giuliani of flouting bankruptcy rules. A status conference was held Wednesday before a federal bankruptcy judge. The former New York City mayor and Donald Trump adviser is now asking that his case be converted from a reorganization to a liquidation. The election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, won a lawsuit over Giuliani’s baseless targeting of them after Trump’s 2020 election loss. Another hearing in the case is set for next week.

