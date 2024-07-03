Judge dismisses federal lawsuit over West Virginia prison and jail conditions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to force West Virginia to spend $330 million to improve prison and jail conditions statewide and fill worker vacancies. U.S. District Judge Irene Berger ruled Tuesday in favor of motions by Gov. Jim Justice and state Homeland Security Secretary Mark Sorsaia. The lawsuit was filed in August 2023 and alleged that overcrowding was ignored and that officials failed to provide regular funding for facility upkeep. Berger found the plaintiffs had no standing to pursue the lawsuit and says there was no direct connection between the conduct of Justice and Sorsaia and the lawsuit’s allegations.

