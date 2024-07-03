Man charged in connection to mass shooting at Oakland Juneteenth celebration

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A 23-year-old Oakland man has been charged in connection with a mass shooting that wounded 14 at a Juneteenth celebration last month. Prosecutors with the Alameda County district attorney’s office have charged the man with four counts of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm for the shooting of four people. The suspect was one of 14 people shot and wounded June 19 at an unsanctioned sideshow following a peaceful celebration attended by thousands. No one was killed, and those injured ranged from 20 to 30 years old.

