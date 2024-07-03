Maryland OKs $50.3M contract for removal of bridge collapse debris

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland board led by Gov. Wes Moore has approved a $50.3 million emergency contract with a company that removed debris from the March collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Maryland entered into the emergency contract with Swedish construction company Skanska USA Civil Southeast Inc. in April. Skanska removed debris for temporary channels that were used for salvage and commercial vessels after the collapse. The company was chosen because it had successfully demolished the existing Nice/Middleton Bridge across the Potomac River. State officials said the company was considered qualified and equipped to expeditiously perform similar operations needed after the bridge collapse. A labor union said officials should have considered other qualified providers.

