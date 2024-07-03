The big bet on the UK election is not who will be prime minister

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s general election is a big event for political gamblers. Betting on Thursday’s outcome is expected to generate tens of millions of pounds in wagers, though the biggest event is a bit of a snooze. The odds are so lopsided in favor of the Labour Party at this point that experts and betting companies expect few bets on who controls the House of Commons. Leon Blackman of Oddschecker says betting is now focused on many of the 650 constituencies that are up for grabs as well as breakdowns of how many seats each party wins.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.