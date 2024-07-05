Brad Pitt movie about Formula 1 will simply be called ‘F1’

LONDON (AP) — Brad Pitt’s movie about Formula 1 coming to cinemas next year will simply be called “F1.” Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is a co-producer of the project which collected footage at F1 circuits around the world this year and last. Pitt plays a former driver who returns to F1 alongside a rookie teammate who is played by London-born actor Damson Idris. Their fictional team is called APXGP. F1 says in a statement that the film will be released next June.

