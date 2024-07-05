Grenada minister tells UN: hurricane-devastated Islands need anything for `a human being to survive’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The minister for the two islands in Grenada that Hurricane Beryl first slammed into with catastrophic winds had a simple message for U.N. and other humanitarian officials who asked what was needed: “Anything that would allow a human being to survive.” Tevin Andrews, who was in the devastated island of Carriacou where Beryl first made landfall Monday as the earliest category 4 storm in the Atlantic, also said Friday when asked whether there was flat space for humanitarian workers to set up tents: “The whole island is flat.” Simon Springett, the top U.N. humanitarian official for the eastern Caribbean and Barbados, said he didn’t want to sound over-dramatic, “but the islands were really dramatically, catastrophically, catastrophically hit.”

