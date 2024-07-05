Q&A: Ahead of orchestral tour, Beck says listening to classical music is a ‘spiritual’ experience

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s been 30 years since Beck released his breakout lo-fi anthem “Loser.” In the time since the song and its hit album ”Mellow Gold,” Beck has sought to shed the slacker image inadvertently linked with him. The versatile, genre-bending musician will perhaps complete that pendulum shift this summer as he celebrates his love for the refined skill and precision that goes into classical music with an orchestral tour. Ahead of his performance at The Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, Beck reflected on why weekly trips to the LA Philharmonic were at one time a regular “pilgrimage.” In an interview with the AP, Beck also discussed his upcoming duet with Orville Peck and the artistic potential of artificial intelligence.

