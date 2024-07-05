The US and EU welcome the release of some Belarusian political prisoner

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — The United States and the European Union are welcoming Belarus’ release of some political prisoners, freed since the country’s authoritarian president earlier this week promised to release those seriously ill who are behind bars and those swept up in connection in the severe crackdown on mass protests in 2020. The number of released prisoners on Friday reached 16. Among those released was prominent opposition figure Ryhor Kastusiou, who is ill with cancer. He ran against President Alexander Lukashenko in 2010. Lukashenko has suppressed opposition and independent media since coming to power in 1994. The human rights organization Viasna said on Friday that more than 1,400 remain behind bars.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.