18-year-old injured after shooting in Las Cruces Sunday morning

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- An 18-year-old man was airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso after a shooting in Las Cruces Sunday morning.

Las Cruces Police said they were dispatched to a report of a shooting victim on the 2200 block of North Alameda Boulevard.

According to Las Cruces Police it happened just before 9 a.m.

Police said when they arrived they found an 18-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was airlifted to University Medical Center in El Paso. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting. Anyone with information that can help identify a suspect, or help investigators determine what led to the shooting, is asked to call police at (575) 526-0795.