TRAFFIC: Crash closes two lanes along I-10 E

TXDOT
Published 5:16 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - All lanes are closed along I-10 East and mile 100 according to Tx Dot and the El Paso Police Department. That is past Fort Hancock.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash.

Police ask drivers to follow the detour while law enforcement work on their investigation.

Clearing time is anticipated to take two hours.

There are no reports on injuries at this time.

Information will be updated on-air and online as it becomes available.

Yvonne Suarez

