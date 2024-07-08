Skip to Content
Driver taken to Del Sol Medical Center following crash in El Paso County

El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigate crash
KVIA
El Paso County Sheriff's Office investigate crash
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A male driver was taken to Del Sol Medical Center Monday morning following a crash that resulted in injuries, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson said the crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Rio Penasco Ave. and S. Ascension Rd. in El Paso County.

The investigation continues. Authorities did not provide information about the driver's condition.

A portion of S. Ascension Rd. will be closed for several hours. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

