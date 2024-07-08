Teen safely stops runaway boat speeding in circles on New Hampshire’s largest lake

GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A teenager is being called a hero for safely stopping an empty runaway boat speeding in circles on New Hampshire’s largest lake. It happened Wednesday in Smith Cove on Lake Winnipesaukee. Rich Bono, who captured the events on video, says he was on the dock when he heard an engine revving and saw the empty boat traveling in circles. He later learned that the boat’s operator, a sailing instructor, was reaching for a tennis ball in the water when a student’s sailboat tipped over nearby. The mast hit the boat’s throttle, sending him overboard and the boat into a spiral. Seventeen-year-old Brady Procon hopped on the back of his neighbor’s personal watercraft, pulled alongside the boat, jumped onto it and cut the engine.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.