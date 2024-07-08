US women’s coach Emma Hayes sidesteps equal pay question if high-priced star takes over American men

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. women’s coach Emma Hayes sidestepped a question on whether she should get a raise if a high-priced star such as Jürgen Klopp is hired to replace Gregg Berhalter with the American men. Berhalter has a contract through the 2026 World Cup. U.S. Soccer Federation sporting director Matt Crocker has not spoken with media about Berhalter’s status since the team’s first-round elimination last week in the Copa America. Hayes says “with regards to matters relating to the men’s team and gender equity, they’re not questions for now or for me.”

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.