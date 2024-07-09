A Japanese climber’s body is found in Pakistan who died a week ago after scaling a mountain

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials in Pakistan say volunteers have found the body of a Japanese climber who died while trying to descend from one of the highest mountains in the country. A local police chief said Tuesday the body of 64-year-old Hiroshi Onishi was brought down from the 7,027-meter Spantik Peak, also known as Golden Peak, where he died on July 1. Onishi was the third Japanese climber to die in Pakistan in less than a month. Spantik is known for its distinct golden hue at sunrise and sunset, making it a popular destination for mountaineers.

