Behind Upper Midwest tribal spearfishing is a long and violent history of denied treaty rights
HAYWARD, Wisc. (AP) — A fraught and violent history for centuries disrupted Indigenous people’s lives in the Upper Midwest, barring them from traditional food gathering practices like spearfishing, hunting and harvesting wild rice. Maintaining their treaty rights to hunt and fish on ancestral lands, and teaching Ojibwe language and activities like spearfishing to the younger generation, are a start at making that history right, tribal members say.