In a diplomatic quirk, Russia chairs a UN meeting decrying its strike on a Ukraine kids’ hospital
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Security Council members are confronting Russia over a missile strike that destroyed part of Ukraine’s largest children’s hospital. Russia denies responsibility for the strike. Several council members poured out condemnations on Tuesday at an emergency meeting chaired by Moscow’s own ambassador. France and Ecuador asked for the session, but Russia chaired it because the country happens to hold the council’s rotating presidency this month. Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia characterized the slew of criticism as “verbal gymnastics” from countries trying to protect Ukraine’s government. The head of a U.N. human rights team focused on Ukraine said earlier Tuesday that the hospital likely was struck by a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile the previous day.