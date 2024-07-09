Key senators reach agreement on spending levels for next year, setting up clash with House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate will pursue a spending increase next year of about 3.4% for defense and 2.7% increase for non-defense programs under a bipartisan agreement reached by the Senate Appropriations Committee. The deal reached by Sens. Patty Murray and Susan Collins sets up a certain clash later this year with the House, which is pursuing less spending in both categories. Spending was set to increase 1% for defense and non-defense programs next year under an agreement reached by President Joe Biden and then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy. But some senators said such an increase would not keep pace with inflation and amounted to a cut for many programs.

