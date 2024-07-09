Minnesota trooper charged in crash that killed an 18-year-old

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota state trooper is facing charges for a crash that killed a teenager and injured five people. Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem said in a news release on Tuesday that Trooper Shane Roper has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, criminal vehicular homicide and other counts stemming from the accident on May 18 that killed 18-year-old Olivia Flores. Rochester police say Roper was driving more than 40 mph above the speed limit without his lights and siren. His vehicle struck a car making a left turn. Roper does not yet have a listed attorney. He is on paid leave pending the investigation.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.