New Hampshire Air National Guard commander killed in hit-and-run crash

ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The commander of the New Hampshire Air National Guard has died in a hit-and-run crash. Police say Brig. Gen. John Pogorek was securing a load on his trailer on the side of the road in the city of Rochester on Monday night when he was struck by an SUV that kept on driving. Investigators later located the vehicle and its 81-year-old driver. The investigation continues, and no charges have been filed. The 57-year-old Pogorek joined the Guard in 1999. He was named commander in 2022, serving as a top adviser to Gov. Chris Sununu and the state’s adjutant general and overseeing all operations at Pease Air National Guard Base.

