NYU settles lawsuit filed by 3 Jewish students who complained of pervasive antisemitism

NEW YORK (AP) — New York University is settling a lawsuit filed in November by three Jewish students who allege they were subjected to “pervasive acts of hatred, discrimination, harassment, and intimidation.” The students say the harassment started with the Israel-Hamas war. The settlement announced Tuesday includes undisclosed monetary terms and a commitment from NYU to update its antisemitism language governing student conduct. NYU also says it will dedicate additional academic resources to Judaic studies and the study of antisemitism and strengthen the university’s existing relationship with Tel Aviv University.

