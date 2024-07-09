Tehran police close Turkish Airlines office after its employees defy Iran’s headscarf law
Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Police have shut down the Turkish Airlines office in the Iranian capital after female employees there apparently refused to wear the mandatory headscarf, or hijab, in an act of defiance of the country’s laws. The semi-official Tasnim news agency said on Tuesday that police officers went to the Turkish Airlines office in Tehran the previous day to issue what is called a first warning over the “non-observance of hijab” by the company employees. However, the employees — who are Iranian nationals — reportedly “made trouble for the police officers,” prompting the closure. The Tasnim report said police sealed the office over the employees’ behavior.