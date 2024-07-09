The threat of litigation looms as Purdue Pharma returns to settlement talks

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, the family that owns it and lawyers for thousands of parties with claims against it are getting ready to work on a new settlement after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected the last one. The previous deal was fueled by up to $6 billion from members of the Sackler family. The high court ruled that family members who did not seek bankruptcy protection could not be granted protection from lawsuits over opioids. Lawyers want two months to work out a deal. One group is seeking permission to sue the Sacklers over money they transferred from Purdue.

